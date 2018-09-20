Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Won't return following lower-body injury
Spooner will not rejoin the action Saturday after suffering a lower-body injury, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Spooner notched a goal earlier in the contest, but it appears his night will end earlier than most due to a lower-body issue. He has some time to rest up before the Rangers open regular-season action Oct. 4 against the Predators, but his next opportunity to dress arrives Saturday when the Rangers visit the cross-town rival Islanders.
