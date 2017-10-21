Sproul was traded from the Red Wings to the Rangers in exchange for forward Matt Puempel on Saturday.

The Red Wings had Sproul down in AHL Grand Rapids to prove his health following a knee injury that dates back to March, but he didn't get a chance to make his season debut with the parent club before this swap for Puempel. Both players involved in this deal were waived ahead of this season, but Detroit is trying to clear up cap space to accommodate the return of burgeoning forward Andreas Athanasiou, who ended his contract holdout Friday and inked a one-year, $1.3875 million deal.