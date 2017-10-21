Rangers' Ryan Sproul: Heading to Big Apple
Sproul was traded from the Red Wings to the Rangers in exchange for forward Matt Puempel on Saturday.
The Red Wings had Sproul down in AHL Grand Rapids to prove his health following a knee injury that dates back to March, but he didn't get a chance to make his season debut with the parent club before this swap for Puempel. Both players involved in this deal were waived ahead of this season, but Detroit is trying to clear up cap space to accommodate the return of burgeoning forward Andreas Athanasiou, who ended his contract holdout Friday and inked a one-year, $1.3875 million deal.
More News
-
Red Wings' Ryan Sproul: Back in minors, hoping for brief stay•
-
Red Wings' Ryan Sproul: Deemed expendable•
-
Red Wings' Ryan Sproul: Returning Monday•
-
Red Wings' Ryan Sproul: Easing into camp•
-
Red Wings' Ryan Sproul: Unfavorable outlook this season•
-
Red Wings' Ryan Sproul: Could get off to delayed start next season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...