Sproul averaged 16:22 of ice time in 2017-18, playing in 16 games and pitching in one goal and four assists.

During the beginning of the season Sproul played largely with AHL Hartford, impressing by posting 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 44 games before getting the permanent recall March 13. Sproul's production in the minors and five NHL points show he can contribute offensively, but he was handed a high 63 percent offensive zone start rate, and went minus-six as well showing a potential need to improve defensively. The 25-year-old is set to be a free agent, so he could wind up somewhere other than Broadway in 2018-19.