Sproul recorded a helper for the second consecutive contest in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Sproul now has four assists in eight NHL appearances this season. The Red Wings' second-rounder from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft has flashed some offensive skills from the blue line, but earning consistent playing time at the highest level has been a problem for the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Sproul.

