Strome (lower body) won't return to Saturday's Game 6 versus the Lightning, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Strome looked questionable to play even in warmups, but he tried to gut it out. After two periods of play, he couldn't go on, playing 8:42 of ice time with a minus-1 rating and a blocked shot. Should the Rangers force a Game 7, it's uncertain if Strome would be able to suit up for that contest Tuesday.