Strome produced a goal and an assist with two shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.
Strome set up Mika Zibanejad's power-play tally that broke a 3-3 tie with three minutes left in regulation, then he sealed the victory with an empty-netter in the final minute. It was the third consecutive multi-point showing for Strome, who has racked up two goals and five assists during that stretch. The 28-year-old is closing on a second straight 50-point campaign, something never before accomplished by the eighth-year NHLer.
More News
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Three points in Saturday's win•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Bags two apples in win•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Month-long heater continues•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Four-point night in rout•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Point streak at six games•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Distributes pair of helpers•