Strome produced a goal and an assist with two shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.

Strome set up Mika Zibanejad's power-play tally that broke a 3-3 tie with three minutes left in regulation, then he sealed the victory with an empty-netter in the final minute. It was the third consecutive multi-point showing for Strome, who has racked up two goals and five assists during that stretch. The 28-year-old is closing on a second straight 50-point campaign, something never before accomplished by the eighth-year NHLer.