Strome posted an assist, two PIM and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 7.

Strome has a helper in each of the last three games. He had the secondary assist on K'Andre Miller's second-period tally in Sunday's victory. Through seven postseason contests, Strome has a goal, five helpers, 27 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-1 rating.