Rangers' Ryan Strome: Assists on only goal in loss
Strome provided a helper on Neal Pionk's lone goal for the Rangers in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.
Strome is up to 26 points in 70 games between the Oilers and Rangers this year, 23 of which have come with New York. Strome is shooting a career-high 19 percent this season, but the point production is in line with his usual level of 30 points per season over the last three years.
More News
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Comes up big against Devils•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Suddenly scoring in last seven•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Tallies assist in home win•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Not in on offensive outburst•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Ice time down•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Gets first point with Blueshirts•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...