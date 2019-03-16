Strome provided a helper on Neal Pionk's lone goal for the Rangers in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Strome is up to 26 points in 70 games between the Oilers and Rangers this year, 23 of which have come with New York. Strome is shooting a career-high 19 percent this season, but the point production is in line with his usual level of 30 points per season over the last three years.