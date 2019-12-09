Strome had a pair of assists and was plus-2 in Sunday's 5-0 win over Vegas.

Strome set up an even-strength goal by Chris Kreider in the first period and assisted on Jacob Trouba's power-play tally in the middle frame. The 26-year-old is enjoying one of the most consistent seasons of his career, logging six goals and 26 points in 29 games so far. He had 35 points in 81 games last season with Edmonton and the Rangers.