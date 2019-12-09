Rangers' Ryan Strome: Assists on pair of goals
Strome had a pair of assists and was plus-2 in Sunday's 5-0 win over Vegas.
Strome set up an even-strength goal by Chris Kreider in the first period and assisted on Jacob Trouba's power-play tally in the middle frame. The 26-year-old is enjoying one of the most consistent seasons of his career, logging six goals and 26 points in 29 games so far. He had 35 points in 81 games last season with Edmonton and the Rangers.
More News
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Two helpers against Panthers•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Nets fifth goal in last six games•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Extends point streak with GWG•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Finishes win with empty-netter•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Battling sickness•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.