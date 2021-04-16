Strome dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Strome came into this game with just one assist over the previous four games, and while his goal drought hit five, the center's slumping no more. Both of his helpers were finished off by Artemi Panarin, including one on a two-on-one, and Strome continues to show excellent chemistry with New York's star winger.