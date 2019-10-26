Strome missed Saturday's practice due to the flu, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Strome's illness puts his status in question for Sunday's home game against the Bruins. It couldn't come at a worse time, as Strome was hitting his stride with two goals and seven points over the last seven games. According to Stephenson, coach David Quinn expects Strome to be in the lineup Sunday.

