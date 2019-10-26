Rangers' Ryan Strome: Battling sickness
Strome missed Saturday's practice due to the flu, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Strome's illness puts his status in question for Sunday's home game against the Bruins. It couldn't come at a worse time, as Strome was hitting his stride with two goals and seven points over the last seven games. According to Stephenson, coach David Quinn expects Strome to be in the lineup Sunday.
More News
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Gets goal-monkey off back•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Unfazed by move to third line•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Finds home in NY•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Three points in last four games•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Helper on only goal in loss•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Comes up big against Devils•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.