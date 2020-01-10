Strome dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

It was better late than never for Strome, who played a hand in each of the Rangers' last two goals in this one. He helped set up Tony DeAngelo's third goal and fifth point of the game with just under five minutes left in the second period, then fed Jesper Fast on a 2-on-1 for the only goal of the third. Strome only had one season with over 35 points heading into this one, but he's knocking on the door of a point per game with 41 in 43. That production includes five goals and six assists in his last seven games.