Rangers' Ryan Strome: Comes up big against Devils
Strome scored two goals and an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.
It's only his second multi-point performance of the season, but both of them have come in the last eight games. Strome, the fifth overall pick in the 2011 draft, never found his footing in Edmonton but he's starting to show signs of life with the Rangers, racking up six goals and 12 points in the last 14 contests.
