Strome had two assists and two shots in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Flyers.

Strome helped set up a first-period goal by Artemi Panarin and a power-play tally by Mika Zibanejad in the middle frame for his third multi-point game in the last two weeks. Strome is riding a three-game point streak and has amassed four goals and five assists over his last eight contests.