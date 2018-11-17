Strome will make his Rangers debut against the Panthers on Saturday, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.

Strome was acquired from the Oilers in exchange for Ryan Spooner on Friday, but he's already ready to rock with his new team. Mats Zuccarello (lower body) will miss the contest, which paves the way for Strome to see power-play time right out of the gate. He should be eager for a fresh start after recording a mere two points over his first 18 games this season.