Strome notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Strome made a small contribution against his former team, setting up Mika Zibanejad's tally at 6:56 of the second period. Through seven outings, Strome has a goal, three power-play assists, 15 shots and a minus-2 rating. The Ontario native remains a fixture as the second-line center for the Blueshirts.