Strome (lower body) will not return to Sunday's tilt with the Lightning, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Strome logged just 7:28 of ice time Sunday. He briefly returned after initially suffering the injury but clearly didn't feel good enough to finish the game. The 28-year-old has been held scoreless through three games this series.
