Strome (lower body) is slated to be in the lineup versus the Lightning on Tuesday with coach Gerrard Gallant telling reporters Strome "should be good to go," Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Strome left Game 3 versus the Bolts after logging just 7:22 of ice time in which he tallied two shots, two blocks and one hit. The 28-year-old center is mired in a three-game pointless streak and has just one goal in his last 15 contests. Despite his recent slump, Strome should continue to feature in a second-line role with Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp.