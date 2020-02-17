Rangers' Ryan Strome: Extends point streak with No. 50
Strome dished out a power-play helper in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.
Strome extended his point streak to five games (two goals, four assists). He's heating back up after a 10-game stretch that featured no goals and just three assists, and Sunday's effort helped Strome reach the 50-point mark for the second time in his career. That's where his production ended with the 2014-15 Islanders, so every point Strome scores from here on out will set a new career mark.
