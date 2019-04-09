Strome scored the overtime winner in Saturday's season-ending, 4-3 win over Pittsburgh. He finishes the season with 19 goals and 35 points in 81 games between the Oilers and Rangers.

Strome came to life after getting traded to the Big Apple, recording 33 points in 63 games with the Rangers after a dreadful start that saw him notch only one goal and one assist in 18 games for the Oilers. Originally drafted fifth overall by the Islanders in 2011, Strome's career hasn't quite lived up to that lofty draft billing, but he's a reliable middle-six center whose fantasy arrow could start pointing up if the Rangers can put some quality wingers around him.