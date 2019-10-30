Strome scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Strome fired his third goal of the season into an empty net with 46 seconds remaining and assisted on Kaapp Kakko's power-play goal midway through the second period. The 2011 first-rounder has had an up-and-down NHL career but is off to a point-per-game start in 2019-20, with three goals and 10 points in 10 games. He did score a career-high 19 goals in 81 games between the Oilers and Rangers last year, so perhaps he's got a 20-goal season in him.