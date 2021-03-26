Strome scored a goal and added three power-play assists in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Flyers.

Strome started the scoring 8:01 into the opening frame, kicking off a six-goal outburst in less than 15 minutes of game time for the Rangers. All three of his helpers came on power-play goals by Mika Zibanejad, which were scored consecutively during that 15-minute stretch. The four-point effort stretched Strome's point streak to seven games, and he'll have an excellent opportunity to extend it in Saturday's rematch with the Flyers.