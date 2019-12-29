Rangers' Ryan Strome: Game heading to new heights
Strome scored two goals and added two assists Saturday in a 5-4 overtime win over Toronto.
Strome has found a home on Broadway and he's taken his game to new heights this season. He has 35 points, including 25 assists, in just 38 games. Strome's previous best was 50 points in 2014-15. Enjoy the ride.
