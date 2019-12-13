Strome produced an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Strome set up the first goal of Artemi Panarin's hat trick, which gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead in the second period. Strome has benefited from lining up with Panarin this year -- the former has 27 points (six goals, 21 helpers) in 31 games so far this season. Strome's career high in points is 50, set in 2014-15 with the Islanders. The 26-year-old had appeared to settle into the mid-30s for seasonal point production prior to being bumped up to the Rangers' top line.