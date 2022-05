Strome logged an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3.

Strome continues to chip in solid offense in the playoffs -- he's earned a goal and two assists in his last three outings and has points in five straight dating back to the regular season. The center finished the campaign with a career-high 21 tallies while adding 33 helpers, 161 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 74 appearances primarily as the Rangers' second-line pivot.