Strome recorded an assist in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Strome's first point with the Rangers had to feel extra sweet coming against one of his former teams. The Islanders' first-round (fifth overall) selection in the 2011 draft, Strome hasn't reached 35 points since notching 50 in his sophomore season, but hopefully another change of scenery is what he needs after a move to Edmonton failed to reignite his career.