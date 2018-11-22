Rangers' Ryan Strome: Gets first point with Blueshirts
Strome recorded an assist in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.
Strome's first point with the Rangers had to feel extra sweet coming against one of his former teams. The Islanders' first-round (fifth overall) selection in the 2011 draft, Strome hasn't reached 35 points since notching 50 in his sophomore season, but hopefully another change of scenery is what he needs after a move to Edmonton failed to reignite his career.
More News
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Donning blue sweater for first time•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Headed to Big Apple•
-
Oilers' Ryan Strome: All systems go for opener in Sweden•
-
Oilers' Ryan Strome: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Strome: Sustains groin injury•
-
Oilers' Ryan Strome: Delivers man-advantage apple•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...