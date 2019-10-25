Strome scored two goals on two shots to go with a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over Buffalo.

Strome was due for some regression after shooting an unsustainable 22.5 percent en route to 18 goals in 63 games with the Rangers last season, and the career 9.9 percent shooter opened the season on a seven-game goal drought. He channeled his scoring touch from last season in this one, though, giving his team a 3-0 lead with what turned into the game-winning goal in the first period and later restoring the three-goal lead in the third by finishing a 2-on-1 rush with the teams skating 4-on-4.