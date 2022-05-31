Strome scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7.

Strome's second-period tally stood as the game- and series-winning tally. He hadn't scored since Game 2 versus the Penguins in the first round. While he's been a little spotty on offense, the 28-year-old has shown some progress with points in three of his last four games. Strome is up to two tallies, seven assists, 42 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-2 rating through 14 playoff contests.