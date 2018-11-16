Rangers' Ryan Strome: Headed to Big Apple
Strome was flipped by the Oilers to New York in a swap for Ryan Spooner on Friday.
Strome has a mere two points in 18 outings this season, despite playing 14:25 of ice time per game. The center was seeing time on the power play with the Rangers, but has zero points to show for it. If Strome gets a top-six assignment with Chris Kreider and Vladislav Namestnikov, he could quickly find his way out of his season-long slump.
