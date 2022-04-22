Strome had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Strome executed a 2-on-1 down low to perfection with Andrew Copp late in the first period, setting up a tap-in with a saucer pass to complete Copp's first-period natural hat trick. In the final minute of the second, Strome found some room in the high slot with the teams skating four aside and wired a wrister past Semyon Varlamov to give the Rangers a 5-1 lead. The goal was Strome's 20th of the season, marking a new career high for the 28-year-old forward against the team that selected him fifth overall back in 2011.