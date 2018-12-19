Strome didn't record a point or shot in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Ducks, but he did dish out five hits to go with two PIM in 7:51 of ice time.

Relegated to a fourth-line role, Strome threw his body around but didn't make an impact offensively. With the Rangers back to full health up front, Strome's role has become too small to rely on him outside the deepest of formats.