Strome (lower body) won't return to Sunday's game against the Sabres, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Strome posted a minus-1 rating through 5:34 of ice time before exiting the game. The 28-year-old has 15 goals and 45 points through 62 games on the year. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's clash with the Penguins.