Rangers' Ryan Strome: Lifts Rangers over Avalanche
Strome had an assist and scored the game-winning goal, finishing with two points in a 5-3 win over Colorado on Tuesday.
Judging by his shooting percentage this season (17.1), one could safely refer to Strome as an opportunistic player. One of Strome's two shots on the night found the back of the net, and the goal would hold up as the game winner, giving Strome three GWGs in 2019-20. With 39 points in 42 games, averaging a career-best 19:29 per night, Strome is on pace to shatter his previous high for points in a season. The 26-year-old has been a remarkable find for the Rangers.
