Strome scored his second goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Buffalo.

Strome opened the scoring from the slot in the first period, converting a nifty feed from Artemi Panarin. He also played a role in Panarin's third-period goal, pressuring Buffalo's defensemen in front of the net to create a loose puck which Panarin promptly buried for an unassisted tally. Despite having just two points through seven games, Strome should maintain a top-six role for the foreseeable future. Filip Chytil looked ready to take the second-line center spot from Strome in the early going, but the 21-year-old Czech will be out for 4-6 weeks due to an upper-body injury suffered earlier this week, and New York lacks other promising internal options down the middle.