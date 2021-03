Strome scored two goals in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

The second tally was scored into an empty net, but the first was an absolute beauty, as Strome roofed a backhand over MacKenzie Blackwood with a flick of his stick after Kappo Kaako forced a turnover in the New Jersey end. Strome has produced back-to-back multi-point efforts, and on the season he's racked up eight goals and 17 points through 22 games.