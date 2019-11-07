Rangers' Ryan Strome: Nets fifth goal in last six games
Strome registered a power-play goal and an assist to go with three shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Detroit.
Strome put the Rangers ahead 3-0 just under nine minutes into the second period with his fifth goal in his last six games. The former first-rounder has been incredibly consistent for the Rangers early in 2019-20, reaching the scoresheet in seven of his last eight games and producing four multi-point performances in that time. His ice time has steadily increased throughout the season and, after scoring a career-high 18 goals for the Rangers last season, Strome has clearly found a home in Manhattan.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.