Strome registered a power-play goal and an assist to go with three shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

Strome put the Rangers ahead 3-0 just under nine minutes into the second period with his fifth goal in his last six games. The former first-rounder has been incredibly consistent for the Rangers early in 2019-20, reaching the scoresheet in seven of his last eight games and producing four multi-point performances in that time. His ice time has steadily increased throughout the season and, after scoring a career-high 18 goals for the Rangers last season, Strome has clearly found a home in Manhattan.