Strome (lower body) is not expected to play Saturday versus the Lightning in Game 6, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Strome began warmups on the ice, but he didn't participate in line rushes, which indicates he's not going to play. The 28-year-old has been battling this injury for much of the Eastern Conference Finals. With Strome out, Dryden Hunt is expected to rejoin the lineup.