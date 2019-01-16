Strome failed to record a point or shot while adding two blocks over 17:38 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Carolina.

Strome was held off the scoresheet while six of his teammates racked up multiple points, but his 17:38 of ice time was good for second among the Rangers' forward ranks. The trade acquisition has enjoyed a bump in ice time with Kevin Hayes (upper body) out of the lineup, and Strome has found some recent success with four goals in the past eight games. Hayes is aiming to return Thursday against the Blackhawks, however, so Strome's time in a top-six role could be coming to an end.