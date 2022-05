Strome recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 5-3 win over the Penguins in Game 6.

Strome set up the first of Mika Zibanejad's tallies in the contest. With a goal and four helpers through six playoff games, Strome has been a consistent scoring presence for the Rangers. The center has added 26 shots on net, 15 hits and an even plus-minus rating while playing on the second line and top power-play unit.