Strome signed a two-year, $9 million contract extension with the Rangers on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The Rangers offered $3.6 million annually in arbitration and Strome's camp was seeking $5.7 million per year, so this deal makes sense for both sides. Strome had his best season yet as a pro in 2019-20, potting 18 goals while setting career highs in assists (49) and points (59) in 70 contests. The 27-year-old pivot will continue to skate on New York's second line alongside the always lethal Artemi Panarin in 2020-21, and he'll also maintain a spot on the Blueshirts' top power-play unit, so he should produce at a similar clip next season.
