Strome notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

Both helpers came in the third period as the Rangers answered back after the Sabres had tied the game 3-3. Strome has found the scoresheet in six straight games, and on the season he has an impressive 10 goals and 26 points through 31 contests, the best scoring pace of his career.