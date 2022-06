Strome (lower body) is considered day-to-day and head coach Gerard Gallant is hopeful the center will play in Thursday's Game 5 versus the Lightning, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Strome looked set to play Tuesday, but he was ultimately made a scratch as lineups were submitted. Considering how close he was to playing, it would make sense that he could at least be an option for Thursday, though his status isn't likely to be official until the start of Game 5.