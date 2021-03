Strome dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Devils.

Strome assisted on both of Chris Kreider's second-period goals, and Kreider added a third in the third without Strome's help to complete the hat trick. With six points in five games since Artemi Panarin (not injury related) began his leave of absence, Strome's proving he can remain productive even when he's not skating on a line with the superstar winger.