Strome posted an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.
Strome managed two assists in the series, which the Hurricanes swept 3-0. The 27-year-old forward broke out with a career-high 59 points (18 goals, 41 helpers) in 70 contests this year.
