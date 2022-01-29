Strome added an assist in a 3-2 loss to the Wild on Friday.
Strome also found his way into the box for two PIM. The center has been a productive bag man over the last three seasons, delivering plenty of assists. The 28-year-old has six assists over his last eight games.
