Strome (lower body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's Game 5 versus the Lightning, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Strome was nearly good to go for Tuesday's Game 4, so it's not surprising that he'll draw back in Thursday after a one-game absence. With the 28-year-old back in the fold, Kevin Rooney is likely to exit the lineup while Strome retakes his place on the second line and the top power-play unit.