Strome scored twice Saturday in a 5-2 victory over the Devils.

Strome has never lived up to the promise of his draft position or his 50-point sophomore season. And this year is the same. But we'll give credit where it is due. Strome has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last seven games. The Rangers will be looking for him to step up if they trade Kevin Hayes and Mats Zuccarello. He might just give you some fantasy value off the wire as the season closes.