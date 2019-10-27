Rangers' Ryan Strome: Suiting up Sunday
Strome (illness) will play in Sunday's contest against the Bruins, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Strome fortunately did not miss any time while dealing with an apparently minor illness. The 26-year-old is riding a three-game point streak with two goals and four points. He'll skate in his usual middle-six role with some time on the second power-play unit.
