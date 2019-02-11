Rangers' Ryan Strome: Tallies assist in home win
Strome drew an assist on Jimmy Vesey's game-winning goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
The assist ended a nine-game drought for Strome, and the forward is now up to 14 points in 54 games this season after Sunday's performance. Outside of deeper leagues, the 25-year-old should not be relied upon regularly in fantasy.
