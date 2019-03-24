Rangers' Ryan Strome: Three points in last four games
Strome scored the winner in overtime in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Toronto.
So, he has a goal in each of his last two games and three points in his last four games. Strome doesn't have much fantasy value, but he sure played hero on Saturday.
